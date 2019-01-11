Catholic World News

Create a border solution and end the government shutdown, US bishops’ committee chairman says

January 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Secure borders and humane treatment of those fleeing persecution and seeking a better life are not mutually exclusive,” said Bishop Joseph Vásquez of Austin, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration. “The United States can ensure both and must do so without instilling fear or sowing hatred. We will continue to advocate for immigration reform to advance the common good and address these issues.”

