Worldwide threat to missionaries set to worsen, religious warn

January 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Irish Catholic spoke with superiors of three missionary orders. “The missionary, no less than any other Christian, is called to stand for justice, and to stand for rights and to stand for the dignity of the other person whatever the cost,” said one.

