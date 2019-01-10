Catholic World News

Pakistan: 500 Muslim leaders sign Islamabad Declaration condemning violence in name of Islam

January 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Making killings of innocent people on pretext of religious belief is against the teachings of Islam,” the declaration stated. “It is [the] responsibility of the government to ensure protection of life and property of non-Muslims living in Pakistan.”

