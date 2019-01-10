Catholic World News

January 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on Church in Malta

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops were referring to 49 migrants stranded for weeks at sea.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!