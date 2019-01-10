Catholic World News

Germany to curb mosque funding from Gulf states

January 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The German government may impose a tax on Muslims—similar to the tax paid by Catholics and Protestants—to make mosques less financially dependent on funds from Turkey and other nations.

