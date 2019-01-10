Catholic World News

French Muslim leaders ‘reassured’ following meeting with Macron

January 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on Le Monde (French)

CWN Editor's Note: As they work on a revision to France’s 1905 law on secularism, French government officials are seeking to curb hate speech at French mosques and to ensure that imams in French mosques have been educated in France.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!