+Archbishop Giorgio Zur, 88

January 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A leading Vatican diplomat, Archbishop Zur was president of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy (1998-2000) and served as apostolic nuncio to Malawi and Zambia (1979-85), Paraguay (1985-90), India and Nepal (1990-98), Russia (2000-02), and Austria (2002-05).

