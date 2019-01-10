Catholic World News

As Ecuador debates abortion legalization, bishops call for defense of unborn life

January 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As Ecuador considers legalizing abortion in cases of rape, incest, and fetal abnormality, the bishops said that the defense of unborn human life ought to transcend the progressive/conservative political divide. The South American nation of 16.5 million (map) is 74% Catholic and 10% Protestant. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Ecuador, Bolivia, and Paraguay in 2015.

