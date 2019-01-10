Catholic World News

Brazilian prelate deplores shooting of squatters

January 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Neri José Tondello of Juína in Mato Grosso (map) condemned the shooting of squatters by security guards at a politician’s farm; the squatters were among local farmers who demanded land reform. A 38-year-old man died after being shot nine times; nine other squatters were injured (Portuguese-language article).

