New Hampshire diocese sanctions Feeneyite group

January 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Manchester has announced that a group based in Richmond, New Hampshire, is not allowed to call itself Catholic, and the sacraments may not be celebrated at the group’s center, because of a dispute over Church doctrine. The Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, a group that traces its origins to Father Leonard Feeney, holds to a strict interpretation of the doctrine that outside the Church there is no salvation. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) has stated that the group’s teachings are incompatible with Catholic doctrine. (Other Feeneyite groups have been reconciled with the Church.) The Slaves have said that they “wish to continue dialogue” with the Vatican and with Bishop Peter LIbasci. However, in a 2017 letter, Archbishop Augustine DiNoia, writing for the CDF, said “this letter officially closes the discussion of this matter.”

