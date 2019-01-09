Catholic World News

Pope to dissolve Prefecture of Pontifical Household?

January 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Veteran Vatican journalist Maro Tosatti writes the Pope Francis will soon abolish the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household, transferring its duties—which involve the coordination of papal events and audiences—to the Secretariat of State. According to Tosatti (whose report is unconfirmed), Archbishop Georg Ganswein, currently head of the prefecture, will be given a new post as secretary of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

