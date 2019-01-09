Catholic World News

USCCB calls for public comments in favor of migrants’ asylum rights in US

January 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The USCCB’s Justice for Immigrants initiative described a recent Trump administration interim final rule on asylum as “inconsistent with Catholic social teaching.”

