German cardinal calls for ‘new journey towards a synodal Church’

January 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich and Freising is president of German Bishops’ Conference, coordinator of the Vatican’s Council for the Economy, and one of the six current members of the Pope’s Council of Cardinals.

