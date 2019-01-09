Catholic World News

January 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis praised multilateralism in his recent address to the diplomatic corps.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!