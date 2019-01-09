Catholic World News
Small actors on global stage applaud Pope’s paean to multilateralism
January 09, 2019
» Continue to this story on Crux
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis praised multilateralism in his recent address to the diplomatic corps.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!