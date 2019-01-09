Catholic World News

New Vatican newspaper editor: ‘Hope for the new year comes through fraternity’

January 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Modernity is the historical era that killed the father (all fathers, both upper and lower-case ‘f’), and it is not by chance that of the greatest ideas of the French Revolution, fraternité is precisely the one most neglected,” Andrea Monda writes. “There is a need for a redemption of fraternity because in the last two centuries the West pressed the accelerator of freedom and equality; but without the fulcrum of fraternity, the result was that of an off-balance, schizophrenic world.”

