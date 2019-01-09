Catholic World News

Pope Francis praises apostolic zeal of Neocatechumenal Way’s founder

January 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On Kiko Argüello’s 80th birthday, Pope Francis thanked the cofounder of the Neocatechumenal Way for “the apostolic zeal with which he works for the Church.” Argüello and Carmen Hernandez founded the lay movement in Madrid in 1964.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!