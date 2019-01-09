Catholic World News

Pope’s January prayer intention: for youth to follow Mary’s example

January 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s prayer intention for January 2019 is “that young people, especially in Latin America, follow the example of Mary and respond to the call of the Lord to communicate the joy of the Gospel to the world.”

