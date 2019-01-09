Catholic World News

Head of pontifical academy chides Europe’s leaders over migrants stranded at sea

January 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Europe’s leaders “guide 27 nations, with 500 million people, and [they] are not capable of making a decision over 49 people,” said Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, in reference to the plight of migrants stranded for weeks at sea. “The Holy Father is right because when the fear of losing votes is greater than love and solidarity, society becomes uncivilized.” Another prelate, Archbishop Cesare Nosiglia of Turin, offered to take in the migrants in his own diocese.

