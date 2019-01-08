Catholic World News
Abuse allegations at famed monastery rock Pope’s native Argentina
January 08, 2019
Continue to this story on Crux
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Marcelo Daniel Colombo has temporarily closed the Monastery of the Praying Christ, founded in 1988.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
