Catholic World News

January 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Marcelo Daniel Colombo has temporarily closed the Monastery of the Praying Christ, founded in 1988.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!