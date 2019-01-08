Catholic World News

Catholic homes destroyed, land expropriated in Ho Chi Minh City

January 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The incidents occurred less than three weeks after the Holy See and Vietnam agreed to upgrade diplomatic relations.

