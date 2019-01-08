Catholic World News

India’s bishops begin week-long meeting

January 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 1.3 billion is 80% Hindu, 14% Muslim, 2% Christian, and 2% Sikh. The theme of the bishops’ meeting is “the joy of the Gospel,” a reference to Pope Francis’s 2013 apostolic exhortation.

