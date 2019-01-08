Catholic World News

Stockholm cardinal: pray for converts to Christianity who face deportation

January 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It is regrettable that those who have found the way to Christian faith are no longer shown acceptance and empathy in our country,” Cardinal Anders Arborelius wrote in his Epiphany letter. The cardinal also called for prayer for international and domestic peace, as Sweden faces “profound contradictions and difficulties.”

