Vatican accelerating McCarrick investigation?

January 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican officials are looking for a speedy conclusion of an investigation into abuse charges against former cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the Wall Street Journal reports. According to the Journal article, the Vatican would like to conclude McCarrick’s trial before the February meeting at which leaders of the world’s episcopal conference will discuss the abuse scandal.

