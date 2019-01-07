Catholic World News

L’Osservatore Romano monthly: ‘Give women the place they deserve in the Church’

January 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: “A revolution isn’t necessary to give women the place they deserve in the Church,” writes Lucetta Scaraffia, an Italian historian and frequent contributor to the Vatican newspaper. “It’s not indispensable to grant them the priesthood or the diaconate … We try to propose changes that can be carried out now, without touching dogmas or the Code of Canon Law.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!