‘Speed aid to abuse survivors,’ Cardinal Dolan writes in op-ed

January 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I know that Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo is eager for the New York State Legislature to pass a Child Victims Act,” writes Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York. “So am I.”

