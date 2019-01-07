Catholic World News

Colombia: in generalized climate of fear, priest threatened with death by armed group

January 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An armed group attempted to extort money from the priest in Caucasia, Antioquia, in northwestern Colombia (map). Over 175,000 civilians have lost their lives in the Colombian conflict, which began in 1964.

