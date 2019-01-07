Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox Church creates jurisdictions in Western Europe, Southeast Asia

January 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The new Patriarchal Exarchate in Western Europe will be based in Paris; a new diocese for Spain and Portugal will be based in Madrid; and the new Patriarchal Exarchate in Southeast Asia will be based in Singapore.

