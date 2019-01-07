Catholic World News

Israel’s president pledges government will not infringe on church property

January 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: President Reuven Rivlin’s statement “was made against the backdrop of proposed legislation to confiscate church property that had been used for housing,” according to the report.

