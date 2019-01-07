Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to record global indebtedness

January 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian edition, p. 1)

CWN Editor's Note: On January 5, the Vatican newspaper devoted prominent front-page coverage to data published by the International Monetary Fund, which found that global indebtedness has reached $184 trillion ($86,000 per person).

