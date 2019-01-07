Catholic World News

‘Building Communities of Welcome’ is theme of US bishops’ National Migration Week

January 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In this moment, it is particularly important for the Church to highlight the spirit of welcome that we are all called to embody in response to immigrant and refugee populations who are in our midst sharing our Church and our communities,” said Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration.

