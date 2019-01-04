Catholic World News

Argentine bishop, now working at Vatican, charged with abuse

January 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An Argentine bishop who resigned his diocesan post in 2017, and now works at the Vatican, faces sex-abuse charges, the Vatican has disclosed. Bishop Gustavo Oscar Zanchetta stepped down in 2017, citing health problems, after a stormy tenure as head of the Oran diocese. Four months later he was appointed to a new post as the #2 official at the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See: the agency that handles the Vatican real-estate investments. The abuse complaint against him, reportedly involving alleged conduct with seminarians, was lodged last year.

