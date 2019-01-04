Catholic World News

Cardinal Brandmüller: scandal reflects increased homosexual activity

January 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Daily Telegraph

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Walter Brandmüller has said that the sex-abuse scandal within the Catholic Church reflects an overall trend. “The real scandal,” he told the DPA news agency, “is that the Catholic church hasn’t distinguished itself from the rest of society.” The cardinal said that the problem is primarily related to homosexual activity, noting that over 80% of clerical abuse cases involved male victims, most of them in their teens.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!