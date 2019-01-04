Catholic World News

Egyptian president will attend Coptic Christmas celebration

January 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al Sisi will join Coptic Christians in celebrating the Nativity, in a newly completed cathedral in Cairo. The Egyptian leader has made a point of attending the Christmas services, presided over by Coptic Pope Tawadros, each year since he assumed power in 2014.

