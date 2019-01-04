Catholic World News

14 attorneys-general challenge Trump administration’s HHS mandate relief for Little Sisters of the Poor

January 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The attorneys-general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington filed the lawsuit against Trump administration officials, the Little Sisters of the Poor, and the March for Life Education and Defense Fund.

