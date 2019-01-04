Catholic World News

US dioceses have released names of over 1,000 accused priests

January 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Since the release of the landmark Pennsylvania grand jury report last summer, nearly 50 dioceses and religious orders have released the names of priests credibly accused of the sexual abuse of minors. An additional 55 have announced that they plan to follow suit.

