South African bishops welcome national minimum wage

January 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cyril Ramaphosa, the nation’s president since February 2018, championed the passage of the measure. Coadjutor Archbishop Abel Gabuza, who will succeed Cardinal Wilfrid Napier as archbishop of Durban, cautioned that “the debate about national minimum wage is at times diverting attention from an important debate about living wage.”

