Address students’ questions about the faith without proselytizing, Ieading Italian prelate tells teachers

January 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The majority of students in Italian schools take an elective course in Catholicism. Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti of Perugia-Città della Pieve, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, said that the class is an “opportunity to listen to the most profound and authentic questions of the students ... As Pope Francis teaches, it is not a matter of proselytizing, but of offering an opportunity for discussion.”

