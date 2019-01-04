Catholic World News

UK government orders global review of persecution of Christians

January 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The review, announced by Jeremy Hunt (the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs), will be led by an Anglican prelate, Bishop Philip Mounstephen of Truro.

