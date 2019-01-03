Catholic World News

Church credibility damaged by scandal, Cardinal Parolin admits

January 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with an Italian television network, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, acknowledged that the Church must take more decisive action against sexual abuse. “Certainly, it’s undermined the credibility of the Church,” he said. “I’m disappointed not so much for the institutional Church, which I consider a mother and which I always love, but because all this gets in the way of announcing the Gospel.”

