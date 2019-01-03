Catholic World News

Phoenix bishop issues apostolic exhortation on the family

January 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The 66-page exhortation, entitled “Complete My Joy”, has five sections: an introduction, “the nature of the family: a garden and not a jungle,” “the mission of every Christian family,” “suffering, sin and healing,” and “strengthening family life.”

