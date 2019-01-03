Catholic World News

CDF: hysterectomy permitted when it is certain that future pregnancy will lead to miscarriage

January 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, with the Pope’s approval, has answered the following question in the affirmative, with an explanatory note: “When the uterus is found to be irreversibly in such a state that it is no longer suitable for procreation and medical experts have reached the certainty that an eventual pregnancy will bring about a spontaneous abortion before the fetus is able to arrive at a viable state, is it licit to remove it (hysterectomy)?” In doing so, the Congregation referred to its 1993 answers to related questions.

