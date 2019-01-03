CDF: hysterectomy permitted when it is certain that future pregnancy will lead to miscarriage
January 03, 2019
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, with the Pope’s approval, has answered the following question in the affirmative, with an explanatory note: “When the uterus is found to be irreversibly in such a state that it is no longer suitable for procreation and medical experts have reached the certainty that an eventual pregnancy will bring about a spontaneous abortion before the fetus is able to arrive at a viable state, is it licit to remove it (hysterectomy)?” In doing so, the Congregation referred to its 1993 answers to related questions.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: ElizabethD -
Today 8:55 AM ET USA
I know a consecrated woman who had a hysterectomy to resolve a very painful medical condition that had been a tremendous difficulty for many years. There was no other way to resolve this condition. I'm sure it was a very difficult choice and don't doubt she consulted with experts on the morality of it, she lived with it for many years before resorting to this.