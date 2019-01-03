Catholic World News

Bishop says Christians enjoy ‘complete freedom of worship’ in Iran

January 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In spite of Western propaganda, the faithful of different religions enjoy complete freedom of worship and can practice freely and independently,” said Bishop Sipan Kashjian of the Armenian Apostolic Church. The church is among the Oriental Orthodox churches that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon in 451.

