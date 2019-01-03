Catholic World News

Nuns in India tell of enduring abuse

January 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The scale of the problem in India remains unclear, cloaked by a powerful culture of silence,” the Associated Press reported. “Many nuns believe abuse is commonplace, insisting most sisters can at least tell of fending off a priest’s sexual advances. Some believe it is rare.”

