4 foreign trips planned for Pope Francis in early 2019

January 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, Pope Francis will make apostolic journeys to Panama (January 23-26), the United Arab Emirates (February 3-5), Morocco (March 30-31), and Bulgaria and Macedonia (May 5-7). The Pope has also said that he hopes to visit Japan in 2019.

