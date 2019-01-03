Catholic World News

Nicaraguan cardinal cancels traditional New Year’s procession

January 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At the last minute, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes of Managua decided to cancel the New Year’s Eucharistic procession, a tradition begun in 1968, after receiving information that President Daniel Ortega’s regime would disrupt it.

