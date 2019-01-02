Catholic World News

Patriarch Kirill: Bartholomew no longer the Ecumenical Patriarch of all Orthodoxy

January 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople’s decision to recognize the new Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow wrote, “You will lose forever the possibility of serving the unity of the holy churches of God, and you will stop being the Primate of the Orthodox world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!