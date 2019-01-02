Catholic World News

House churches shuttered in northeastern China

January 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Bitter Winter

CWN Editor's Note: “Government officials have been going on a rampage to close churches that won’t join the state-approved Three-Self Church,” according to the report. The Three-Self Patriotic Movement (or Three-Self Church) is China’s government-approved Protestant church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!