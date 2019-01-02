Catholic World News

New Asian bishops’ president suggests 5-point roadmap for Church

January 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Herald (Malaysia)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon (Myanmar) is the new president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences. His five priorities—and he said there could be “much worthier suggestions”—are evangelization, economic and environmental justice, indigenous rights, “three-fold dialogue with poverty, culture and religions,” and reconciliation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!