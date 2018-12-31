Vatican press office director and deputy abruptly resign
December 31, 2018
Greg Burke, the director of the Vatican press office, and his deputy, Paloma Garcia Overjero, have resigned, effective January 1.
Alessandro Gisotti, who has worked with Vatican Radio and taught at La Sapienza University, has been appointed interim director of the press office.
The unexpected resignations come shortly after the appointment of Andrea Tornielli, a veteran Italian journalist, as editorial director of the Vatican’s Secretariat for Communications. Tornielli’s new post was introduced to provide “coordination of all editorial policies” within the Vatican’s communications offices. An Italian layman, Paolo Ruffini, had been named earlier this year to head the Secretariat.
The timing of the resignations suggests a disagreement over new strategies for Vatican communications. In a Twitter announcement of his departure, Burke wrote: “At this time of transition in Vatican communications, we think it’s best the Holy Father is completely free to assemble a new team.”
Posted by: TheJournalist64 -
Today 7:52 PM ET USA
I'm sorry to say that whenever the Vatican makes a change these days, I immediately suspect them of doing something to cover something up, or prepare a cover-up. That's just sad.
Posted by: james-w-anderson8230 -
Today 7:42 PM ET USA
More of the Francis effect! Maybe they couldn't take any more transparency.