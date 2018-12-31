Catholic World News

Vatican press office director and deputy abruptly resign

December 31, 2018

Greg Burke, the director of the Vatican press office, and his deputy, Paloma Garcia Overjero, have resigned, effective January 1.

Alessandro Gisotti, who has worked with Vatican Radio and taught at La Sapienza University, has been appointed interim director of the press office.

The unexpected resignations come shortly after the appointment of Andrea Tornielli, a veteran Italian journalist, as editorial director of the Vatican’s Secretariat for Communications. Tornielli’s new post was introduced to provide “coordination of all editorial policies” within the Vatican’s communications offices. An Italian layman, Paolo Ruffini, had been named earlier this year to head the Secretariat.

The timing of the resignations suggests a disagreement over new strategies for Vatican communications. In a Twitter announcement of his departure, Burke wrote: “At this time of transition in Vatican communications, we think it’s best the Holy Father is completely free to assemble a new team.”

