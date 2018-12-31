Catholic World News

‘Human rights are under attack, and democracy appears to be in peril,’ Goa archbishop warns

December 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Goa (map) has been a center of Latin-rite Catholicism in India since the era of Portuguese colonization in the sixteenth century.

